Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

