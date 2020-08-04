Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

