Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

GILD traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. 375,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.