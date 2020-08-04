Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after buying an additional 44,773 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 25,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.04. 682,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

