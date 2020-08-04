Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 46,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Paypal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $11,020,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $199.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

