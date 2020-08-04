Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GCG stock remained flat at $C$21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$15.26 and a twelve month high of C$28.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.54. The company has a market cap of $598.19 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C($5.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

