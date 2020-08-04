Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. Hamilton Beach Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

