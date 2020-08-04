Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

PM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

