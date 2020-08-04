Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 51,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $117.54. 508,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

