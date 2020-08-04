Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 4.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 472,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $132.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

