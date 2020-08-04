Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,310. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

