HC Wainwright Boosts Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $14.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,746,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after buying an additional 689,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 66.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

