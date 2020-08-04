HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $21.58

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $21.58. HSBC shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 194,157 shares traded.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HSBC by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,634 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,812,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 13.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 362.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

