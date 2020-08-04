HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $21.58

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $21.58. HSBC shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 194,157 shares traded.
HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.
About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
