Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.12.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.48. 13,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

