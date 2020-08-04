Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMUX. ValuEngine cut Immunic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $20.11. 30,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.30. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

