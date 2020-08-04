Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0659 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Incent has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $6,450.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.01994832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00195090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

