ING Groep (ING) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect ING Groep to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ING traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
