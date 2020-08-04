ING Groep (ING) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect ING Groep to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ING traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

