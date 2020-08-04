Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. 20,633,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

