Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,164 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 3.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 1,569,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

