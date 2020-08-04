Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

10 15 Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,164 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 3.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 1,569,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit