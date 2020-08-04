Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$13.00 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.31. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,740. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

