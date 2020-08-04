Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$13.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$13.00 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.
TSE:IPL traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.31. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.
In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,740. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $138,057.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.