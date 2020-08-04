Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

IBKR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.38. 38,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

