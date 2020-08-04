Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

IVR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVR. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Earnings History for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit