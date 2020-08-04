Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

IVR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVR. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

