Ion Geophysical (IO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ion Geophysical to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.
Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. On average, analysts expect Ion Geophysical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE IO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,858. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.35. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
Ion Geophysical Company Profile
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.
