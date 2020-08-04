iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,496,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 174.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,414,000 after buying an additional 2,670,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,329,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,943,000 after acquiring an additional 324,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,309,000.

IEF traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 157,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

