iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,020 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 109,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,582,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,683. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

