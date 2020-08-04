iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 514.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,299,000 after buying an additional 5,088,698 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,007,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 493,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,711,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.28. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

