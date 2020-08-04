iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.24. 157,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.