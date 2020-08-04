iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,828,000 after acquiring an additional 224,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 272,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,956,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter.

IJK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,856. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.46 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

