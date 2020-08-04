IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISEE opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.04.

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

