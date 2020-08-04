Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 30,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,516. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

