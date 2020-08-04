Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 98,579 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,579 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $262,381,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $83,381,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

BAC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 28,443,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,774,284. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

