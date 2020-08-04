Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after buying an additional 344,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.42 on Tuesday, hitting $326.65. 78,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.03. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

