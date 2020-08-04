Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 604,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,750. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.