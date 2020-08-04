Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,265. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.36. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.