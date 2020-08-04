Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $133.38. 244,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

