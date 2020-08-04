Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.06 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 57.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. 344,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,044,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

