Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $625,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 67,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 142,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 720,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

