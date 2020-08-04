Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,233. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.