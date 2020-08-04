Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.41. 84,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

