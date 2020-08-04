Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,121,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.57.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 59,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

