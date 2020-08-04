Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,516 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PEP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.15. 1,162,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a market cap of $189.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

