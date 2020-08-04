Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,348 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,823,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $372.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

