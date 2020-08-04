Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 5,470 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.01. 73,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

