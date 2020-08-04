Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 6,125 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. AXA lifted its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in 3M by 875.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $150.30. 90,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

