Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.79. 167,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

