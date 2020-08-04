Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. 107,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,404. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

