K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given a C$36.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) has been given a C$36.00 target price by Laurentian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.30.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.19. 3,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30. The company has a market cap of $297.97 million and a PE ratio of 42.70. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$46.44.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.95 million. On average, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 0.8384919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.