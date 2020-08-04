Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kemper stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Earnings History for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit