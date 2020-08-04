Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kemper stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.