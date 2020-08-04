Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,057. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

