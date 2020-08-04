Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Keyera (TSE:KEY) has been given a C$23.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.73.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.41. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock acquired 1,594 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.97 per share, with a total value of C$31,832.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,903,196.41. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$617,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 769,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,565,182. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,883 shares of company stock worth $98,801 and have sold 68,700 shares worth $1,494,911.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

